American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Financial Group by 77.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kenneth C. Ambrecht acquired 1,290 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.22 per share, for a total transaction of $78,973.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,754,655.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.53. American Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $115.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The insurance provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Financial Group Inc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AFG shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cfra dropped their price objective on American Financial Group from $118.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

