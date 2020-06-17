APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stock Holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,174 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Alleghany by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Alleghany by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Y has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.75.

NYSE Y opened at $506.28 on Wednesday. Alleghany Co. has a one year low of $426.87 and a one year high of $847.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $515.31 and a 200 day moving average of $661.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.58 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.69%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 29.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

