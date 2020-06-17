Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,170 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 107,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 56,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,857,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270,745 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 22.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. ValuEngine raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.45.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.14 per share, for a total transaction of $28,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab bought 7,380,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.16 per share, with a total value of $200,440,800.00. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KDP opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $32.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 10.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

