Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,213 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Brunswick worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,761,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,049,000 after purchasing an additional 335,353 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Brunswick by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,691,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,475,000 after purchasing an additional 228,304 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,150,000 after purchasing an additional 326,762 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brunswick by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,394,000 after purchasing an additional 40,575 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Brunswick by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,265,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,766,000 after purchasing an additional 539,053 shares during the period. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $60.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.37. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -241.40 and a beta of 2.10.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

BC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Brunswick from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.14.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

