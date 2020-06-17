Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Stock Holdings in OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain Holdings Inc (NYSE:OMF) by 121.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,179 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.07% of OneMain worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in OneMain by 184.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in OneMain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded OneMain from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneMain in a research report on Monday, April 20th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on OneMain from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded OneMain from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on OneMain from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

In other OneMain news, CFO Micah R. Conrad bought 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,139.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OMF opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. OneMain Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.94.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($1.22). OneMain had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 19.64%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services.

