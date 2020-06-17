Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,072 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 47,763 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.16% of PerkinElmer worth $13,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,855,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,151,144,000 after buying an additional 1,379,053 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $80,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,955,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,206,000 after buying an additional 498,039 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 447.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 509,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,490,000 after buying an additional 416,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,535,183 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,566,000 after buying an additional 337,204 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PKI opened at $98.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.37. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.91 and a 12 month high of $105.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $652.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.46 million. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 16th. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, Director Peter Barrett sold 7,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total transaction of $756,030.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,958,450.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total transaction of $519,139.44. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $102.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.06.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

