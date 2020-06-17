Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,523 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.2% of Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $28,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Apple by 21.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.31.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $352.08 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.17 and a 52 week high of $354.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,486.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $314.95 and its 200-day moving average is $293.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

