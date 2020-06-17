Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,795 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seven Post Investment Office LP increased its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.31.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $352.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1,486.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $293.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.17 and a 52 week high of $354.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

