Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,490 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,802 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Apple by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after purchasing an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $352.08 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.17 and a 1-year high of $354.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1,486.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $314.95 and a 200-day moving average of $293.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $345.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura upped their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.31.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

