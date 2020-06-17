AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,093 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,808 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 4.9% of AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.91.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT opened at $193.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $198.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.08 and a 200-day moving average of $167.87. The stock has a market cap of $1,465.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.