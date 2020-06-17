Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,862 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Beigene were worth $2,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Beigene by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,550,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,363,000 after purchasing an additional 998,037 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Beigene by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,992,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,313,000 after buying an additional 32,639 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Beigene by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,700,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,290,000 after buying an additional 701,444 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Beigene by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,518,000 after buying an additional 84,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Beigene in the fourth quarter worth $67,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BGNE opened at $171.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.89. Beigene Ltd has a twelve month low of $113.01 and a twelve month high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($4.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.85) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $52.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.00 million. Beigene had a negative net margin of 284.45% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. On average, research analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -19.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard Liang sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total transaction of $77,390.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,890,559.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.84, for a total transaction of $107,800.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 283,464 shares in the company, valued at $48,426,989.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,043 shares of company stock worth $4,739,385. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Macquarie raised Beigene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Beigene from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Beigene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.73.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

