Aviva PLC Purchases 946 Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 135,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,031.7% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 188.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 99.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $48,949.00. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $17.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $11.63 and a 52-week high of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.06.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IPG. Cfra cut their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.