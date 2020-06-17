Aviva PLC Increases Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in BorgWarner during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BWA opened at $33.60 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.47.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BWA. Barclays increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.93.

In related news, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 10,279 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $376,725.35. Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $916,373.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,128,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,093. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

