385,300 Shares in Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) Bought by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 385,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSMX. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the fourth quarter valued at $644,169,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the fourth quarter valued at $27,120,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 26.0% in the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,486,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after buying an additional 513,688 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De by 818.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 394,439 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 351,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in the first quarter valued at $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

BSMX opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.15. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.48.

Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De (NYSE:BSMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSMX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine cut Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

About Banco Santander Mexico Sa Instcn De

Banco Santander (México), SA, Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México provides various banking products and services in Mexico. The company operates through Retail Banking and Global Corporate Banking segments. It offers various deposit products, such as current accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of interbank deposits; and payroll loans, personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, and insurance brokerage services.

