Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Jounce Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JNCE) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 282,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. AJO LP bought a new position in shares of Jounce Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Jounce Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Jounce Therapeutics by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on JNCE shares. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jounce Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Jounce Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jounce Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of Jounce Therapeutics stock opened at $5.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 10.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. Jounce Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $2.79 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm has a market cap of $182.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.37.

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.21). Jounce Therapeutics had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 28.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jounce Therapeutics Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jounce Therapeutics

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company offers vopratelimab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of T cells found in various solid tumors, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck squamous cell cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, triple negative breast cancer, gastric cancer, and other tumor types identified through its translational science platform.

