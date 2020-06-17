Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 18.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,045 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.24% of Herc worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Herc by 53.7% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 24,088 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Herc by 436.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $887,000 after buying an additional 35,278 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 87.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 10,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,011 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter valued at $625,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter valued at $464,000. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

HRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Herc in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Herc from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Herc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

NYSE HRI opened at $30.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $820.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 3.14.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $436.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.48 million. Herc had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.