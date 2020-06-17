Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 397 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 104,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,895 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,652,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $602,649,000 after purchasing an additional 110,015 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,296,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

CNI stock opened at $89.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.07. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $96.53. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.46. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.4097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 37.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Sunday, April 19th. CIBC upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays cut Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

Recommended Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.