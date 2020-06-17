Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,012 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.09% of Sanmina worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Sanmina by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Sanmina by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sanmina by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Sanmina by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina stock opened at $26.34 on Wednesday. Sanmina Corp has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.23). Sanmina had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Sanmina Corp will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SANM. Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Sanmina from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sanmina from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Sanmina has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $25,216.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,593.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

