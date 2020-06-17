Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 121,013 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA decreased its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 70.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,177 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 121,013 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Allstate were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $37,000. Royal Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Allstate during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Allstate by 250.4% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $99.12 on Wednesday. Allstate Corp has a 52 week low of $64.13 and a 52 week high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.95 and its 200-day moving average is $105.59. The company has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Allstate Corp will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra dropped their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $176,570.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,570.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 652,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total value of $66,148,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,021 shares of company stock valued at $67,275,235 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

