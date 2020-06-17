Deutsche Bank AG Has $11.76 Million Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.26% of MKS Instruments worth $11,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 126.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 144.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 89.7% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MKSI shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MKS Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Shares of MKSI opened at $105.79 on Wednesday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.87 and a 12 month high of $122.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.67 and its 200-day moving average is $101.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $535.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.65 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 5,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $482,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

