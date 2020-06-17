Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 10,701 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 187,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after acquiring an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 67,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 24,488 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 518,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,672,000 after acquiring an additional 43,881 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average is $21.43. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34.

