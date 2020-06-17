Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY) by 38.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,596 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $12,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 96.1% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth $81,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CASY. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Stephens lowered shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Sidoti boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.91.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $154.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.27. Casey’s General Stores Inc has a twelve month low of $114.01 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.12). Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores Inc will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 18.03%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items.

