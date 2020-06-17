Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 46.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $121,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Garmin from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra reduced their price target on Garmin from $104.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Garmin from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.29.

Shares of GRMN opened at $95.07 on Wednesday. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.14.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $856.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is 54.83%.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

