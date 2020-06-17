Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Boosts Stock Holdings in Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Telefonica Brasil SA (NYSE:VIV) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,721 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,626 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Telefonica Brasil were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,769,561 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 57,933 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,122,949 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $59,041,000 after buying an additional 1,507,346 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 293.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 19,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Telefonica Brasil by 270.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,226,980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 895,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Telefonica Brasil in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,890,000. 8.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VIV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Telefonica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Telefonica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of VIV opened at $9.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.55. Telefonica Brasil SA has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71.

Telefonica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). Telefonica Brasil had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefonica Brasil SA will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Telefonica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.29%.

Telefônica Brasil SA provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband Internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

