Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPP. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WPP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of WPP by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPP stock opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. Wpp Plc has a 12 month low of $27.18 and a 12 month high of $70.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WPP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WPP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

