APG Asset Management N.V. Sells 104,815 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 88.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,815 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $4,214,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $192,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,090,618.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,709 shares of company stock worth $10,623,075. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO opened at $419.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.83 and its 200 day moving average is $363.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $436.69. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57 and a beta of 1.19.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $307.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.27 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 89.98% and a net margin of 18.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FICO shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $334.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Fair Isaac from $377.00 to $311.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

