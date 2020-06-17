Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Holdings in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE:CPRI) by 24.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,898,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 629,293 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Capri were worth $20,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRI. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Capri by 54.3% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 5,232,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,456,000 after buying an additional 1,840,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,707,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Capri by 1,294.0% during the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 687,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,413,000 after buying an additional 637,782 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at about $6,794,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Capri by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,049,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,047,000 after buying an additional 314,429 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capri stock opened at $18.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.88. Capri Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $5.42 and a fifty-two week high of $39.90.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Capri in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised Capri from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Piper Sandler cut Capri from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Capri from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capri has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.85.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

