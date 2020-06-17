Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) Stock Position Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,243,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 697,864 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Coherus Biosciences were worth $20,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 244.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 378.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new position in Coherus Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

NASDAQ:CHRS opened at $16.69 on Wednesday. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 1 year low of $10.86 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.05.

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 33.42% and a return on equity of 190.82%. The business had revenue of $116.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $87,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,428 shares of company stock worth $187,969 over the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHRS. BidaskClub lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

