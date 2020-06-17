Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $2.11 Million Position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $163,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 319.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 648,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,950,000 after purchasing an additional 493,682 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,259,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 13,173.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 300,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 298,516 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2,243.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,679,000 after purchasing an additional 201,905 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

LH stock opened at $173.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $196.36. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.62.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.42. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $199.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.18.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

