Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of GDS Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:GDS) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,172 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GDS were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of GDS by 231.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in GDS by 2,988.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. purchased a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GDS in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GDS. BidaskClub upgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GDS in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.34 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded GDS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of GDS in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS opened at $66.67 on Wednesday. GDS Holdings Ltd – has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $70.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). GDS had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $174.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.12 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Ltd – will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services. Its data centers service customers that primarily operate in the Internet and banking industries in Shanghai and Beijing municipalities; and Jiangsu, Guangdong, Sichuan, and Hebei Provinces.

