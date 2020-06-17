Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Position Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,861 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 260.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 72.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortinet from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Fortinet from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Fortinet from $135.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.31.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $253,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.63, for a total value of $299,461.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,168,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,578,655. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,955. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTNT opened at $136.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.20. Fortinet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.20 and a fifty-two week high of $149.69.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $576.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.22 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 16.44%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

