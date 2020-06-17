Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Position Increased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,383,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,175,470 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.80% of Brixmor Property Group worth $22,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,433,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,253,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 11,397.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,645,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,585 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,443,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,469 shares during the period. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 4,326,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRX stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.05. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.47.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BRX. KeyCorp upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Brixmor Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

