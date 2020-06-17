Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 202 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 83,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,709,000 after acquiring an additional 14,998 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 1,152.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 245,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,401,000 after acquiring an additional 225,480 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 87,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,133,000 after acquiring an additional 28,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 12,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COR opened at $120.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. CoreSite Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $90.07 and a 1-year high of $128.47.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.79). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 32.98%. The business had revenue of $147.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. CoreSite Realty’s payout ratio is currently 95.69%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Derek Mccandless sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.05, for a total transaction of $875,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,691.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Juan Font sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total transaction of $104,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,191.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,634,135 shares of company stock worth $561,204,213 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreSite Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.50.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

