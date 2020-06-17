Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $20.49 Million Stake in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,420,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,946 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.10% of Weingarten Realty Investors worth $20,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 27.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 3,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRI opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 67.05% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRI. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Weingarten Realty Investors from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.79.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $812,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,108.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

