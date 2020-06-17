M&T Bank Corp Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $637,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,253,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 977.0% in the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 181,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 164,377 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 87,742 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Bank of America lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Shares of Brixmor Property Group stock opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $22.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.28). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $282.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

