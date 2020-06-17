Alliancebernstein L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,332 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $20,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,739,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,687 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $435,170,000 after buying an additional 199,195 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $215,677,000 after buying an additional 101,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,831,000 after buying an additional 64,941 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 634,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,030,000 after buying an additional 13,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

In other news, Director John J. Koraleski acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $164.08 per share, for a total transaction of $164,080.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,310 shares in the company, valued at $707,184.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $1,180,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,325,596.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

MLM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials to a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $301.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks cut Martin Marietta Materials to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.65.

Shares of MLM opened at $214.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $188.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.36. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $135.08 and a 52 week high of $281.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.15). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $958.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.