Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.5% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 93.8% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 150.0% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 29.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 73,168 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.98, for a total transaction of $8,851,864.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 143,462 shares in the company, valued at $17,356,032.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 890,652 shares of company stock worth $157,749,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $242.56 on Wednesday. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $60.97 and a 1 year high of $243.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,426.82 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $186.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.14.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

