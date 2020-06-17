Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 18,669 Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,669 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Frontdoor by 61.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 150.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Frontdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $44.47 on Wednesday. Frontdoor Inc has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.60 and its 200 day moving average is $42.30.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 76.35% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontdoor Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

