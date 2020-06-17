Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,305,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 308,283 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.18% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $19,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 56,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Cfra increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.75.

FITB opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $31.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.