Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,654,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

SMG stock opened at $133.41 on Wednesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $151.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.07. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 0.95.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG)

Receive News & Ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in Jounce Therapeutics Inc
Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Takes Position in Jounce Therapeutics Inc
Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Herc Holdings Inc.
Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Stake in Herc Holdings Inc.
Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 397 Shares of Canadian National Railway
Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 397 Shares of Canadian National Railway
Sanmina Corp Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA
Sanmina Corp Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA
Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 121,013 Shares of Allstate Corp
Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 121,013 Shares of Allstate Corp
Deutsche Bank AG Has $11.76 Million Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc.
Deutsche Bank AG Has $11.76 Million Stock Position in MKS Instruments, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report