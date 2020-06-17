Alliancebernstein L.P. Increases Stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Cooper Companies worth $21,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 211 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $20,643,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $388.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Cooper Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.75.

COO stock opened at $300.10 on Wednesday. Cooper Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $236.68 and a twelve month high of $365.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $314.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The medical device company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.78). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $524.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cooper Companies Inc will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Holly R. Sheffield purchased 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $283.18 per share, with a total value of $249,198.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,357.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $281.47 per share, with a total value of $281,470.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.