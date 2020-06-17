Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT)

Equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of NYSE:SLQT (NYSE:SLQT) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on NYSE:SLQT in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.33.

Shares of SLQT stock opened at $28.44 on Monday. NYSE:SLQT has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $29.00.

