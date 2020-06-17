JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 1,025 Shares of Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE:DQ) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.67% of Daqo New Energy worth $4,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Daqo New Energy during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the first quarter worth $278,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Daqo New Energy during the first quarter valued at about $309,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Daqo New Energy from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Daqo New Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daqo New Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $806.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.83. Daqo New Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $35.73 and a 1 year high of $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.03.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.96. Daqo New Energy had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $168.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Daqo New Energy Corp will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Daqo New Energy

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon and wafers in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Wafers. The company offers polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufacturers who further process its polysilicon into ingots, wafers, cells, and modules for solar power solutions.

