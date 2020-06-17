SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 596 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $87,275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,543,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,083,291,000 after purchasing an additional 536,382 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 45.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 785,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,412,000 after purchasing an additional 244,428 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in SEI Investments during the fourth quarter worth about $13,444,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 408,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,775,000 after buying an additional 202,658 shares in the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEIC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.33.

SEI Investments stock opened at $56.73 on Wednesday. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a current ratio of 5.94.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $414.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.12 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

