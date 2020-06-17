Aviva PLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Aviva PLC lessened its position in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,197 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 114,097 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 47,410 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $102,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169,214 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,934 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 600.3% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 304,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 260,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Franklin Resources by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 10,405 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 48.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on BEN. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franklin Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Shares of BEN opened at $22.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.88. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $35.77.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The closed-end fund reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

