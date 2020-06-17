Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,214,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,208 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.61% of PG&E worth $29,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weaver Consulting Group grew its stake in PG&E by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 3,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 553.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PG&E in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in PG&E by 1,272.9% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PG&E by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCG opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.94. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.14.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.09). PG&E had a negative net margin of 42.53% and a positive return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PCG shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of PG&E from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers in northern and central California, the United States. The company's electricity distribution network consists of approximately 107,000 circuit miles of distribution lines, 50 transmission switching substations, and 769 distribution substations; and electricity transmission network comprises approximately 18,000 circuit miles of interconnected transmission lines and 84 electric transmission substations.

