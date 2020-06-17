Legal & General Group Plc Has $29.93 Million Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,117,254 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,390 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.68% of Zions Bancorporation NA worth $29,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation NA in the first quarter worth $19,487,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA during the fourth quarter worth $89,690,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 68.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,207,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,565 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,158,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $319,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,108 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,606,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,104,000 after acquiring an additional 732,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Shares of ZION opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.25. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.00 million. Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

ZION has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 5,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $162,255.87. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,914.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Harris H. Simmons acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.43 per share, with a total value of $1,057,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,222,254 shares in the company, valued at $32,304,173.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation NA

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.