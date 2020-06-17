Aviva PLC Sells 510 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $125,815,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $42,194,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $30,082,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Lincoln National by 945.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 911,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 824,421 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Lincoln National by 214.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 915,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,087,000 after purchasing an additional 623,851 shares during the period. 78.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup downgraded Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

LNC stock opened at $42.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $67.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.01.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

In related news, Director M Leanne Lachman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $106,770.00. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.