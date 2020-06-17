Aviva PLC Decreases Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 7.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,663 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 158.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,565,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256,795 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,732,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,455,000 after buying an additional 130,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,830,000 after buying an additional 69,230 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,487,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,158,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,277,000 after buying an additional 17,292 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $62.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.62. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.25 and a 12 month high of $135.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.40 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -12.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. William Blair cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet cut Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.56.

In related news, Director Donald Thompson purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

