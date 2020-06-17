Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,752 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOYA. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 387.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 75.0% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 255.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

NYSE:VOYA opened at $47.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 1.41. Voya Financial Inc has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $63.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.60.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $225.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.19 million. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 6.66% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOYA. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Voya Financial from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Cfra lowered their price objective on Voya Financial from $69.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.67.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Retirement, Investment Management, Employee Benefits, and Individual Life. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.